6 Iranians with expired visas held at Indo-Nepal border

The officials of the emigration department detained six Iranian citizens, including two women, before entering Nepal through the open Indo-Nepal border at Sunauli in the Maharajganj district. For Representation Only (AP FILE PHOTO)

Circle officer Jai Parkash Tripathi confirmed that, following a complaint from emigration department officials, an FIR had been lodged against the six Iranian citizens under relevant sections, and an inquiry had been initiated.

Officials stated that, based on an input, emigration department officials asked the Iranian citizens to provide their passports and visas. During the examination of the visas, emigration officials suspected a fake stamp of the department on the visa departure and detained them.

The Iranian citizens, identified as Rahimzade Rahbalzade, Asra Masiri, Sharukh Maasiri, and two others, are residents of Tehran, Iran. Officials said they were living in India illegally after the expiry of their visas in March 2023 and were attempting to enter Nepal to reach their destination.

Notably, the security arrangements at the border were on high alert for the past four days in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya. Intelligence agencies, along with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Jawans and civil police, have intensively been checking people crossing the border.