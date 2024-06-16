6 of 8 Maoists killed in Narayanpur encounter identified: Chhattisgarh police

The Chhattisgarh police on Sunday identified six Maoists among the eight who were killed in Saturday’s encounter in Narayanpur district, officials said on Saturday. Among the dead Maoists, three were divisional committee (DVC) members of the CPI (Maoist) and other three were the members of Maad Division of People’s Liberation of Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Company number 3 of Maoists. A security personnel who suffered injuries during an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur being treated on Saturday. (PTI)

All were having eight lakh rewards on their heads.

Police said that two Maoists are yet to be identified and a process of identification is going on.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, addressing a press conference in Narayanpur, said that the joint operation had involved district reserve guard (DRG) and special task force (STF) of Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada, Kanker districts along with 53rd Battalion ITBP and BSF 135th Battalion carried out the operations.

“The operation lasted for a total of five days and women commandos played a special role in it. We have recovered one INSAS rifle, two pieces of 303 rifle, three pieces of 315 bore rifle, one BGL launcher along with a large quantity of explosives and other daily useful materials from the spot,” the IG said adding that there is a possibility of large number of other Maoists being killed or injured in the encounter.

He further said that one STF jawan Nitesh Ekka was killed while two other jawans injured were out of danger

“Police had received intelligence of the presence of Maoists in village Kutul, Farasbeda, Kodtameta, Adingpar area under Kutul Area Committee area of Maad Division of CPI (Maoist). To verify the information, in the midnight of June 12, a joint force of Narayanpur DRG, Dantewada DRG, Kanker DRG, DRG from Kondagaon, STF Baghera and ITBP 53rd Battalion and BSF 135th Battalion left for anti-Naxal operation. During the operation, on June 15, at around 07:00 am, in the forests of Kutul-Farasbeda and Kodtameta, Maoists opened indiscriminate fire with the intention of killing the security forces and looting weapons,” said the IG.

He further claimed that police immediately took position and called for surrender, but the Maoists ignored the surrender call and started firing.

“The police party took position on the spot for self-defense and retaliated by firing. Thereafter, intermittent encounters took place with different teams throughout the day. After seeing themselves surrounded, the Maoists ran away to save their lives by taking cover of dense forests and hills,” he said.

He further said after the firing stopped, all the teams searched their respective task areas and recovered the bodies of eight Maoists from different places of the encounter site.

“Three DVC members include Sudru, Varghese and Mamta while Sameera, Kosi, and Moti were the commanders of PLGA,” said the IG.

With this incident, 131 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

On June 7, seven Maoosts were killed in Narayanpur in an encounter with security forces while on May 23, seven Maoists were killed in an encounter in a forest on Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border.

On May 10, 12 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district.

Ten Maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30.

Before that, 29 Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the state’s Kanker district on April 16, according to police.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday met an injured soldier during an encounter.

“The encounter which took place yesterday in Narayanpur district claimed the life of one jawan, constable Nitesh Ekka... In the same encounter, two other jawans were injured. I met one of them who got hit by a bullet in his stomach. The other one is being operated upon. I pray to God for his well-being.” CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Condoling the death of constable Nitesh Ekka, he said, “May his soul rest in peace. I pray that his family gathers the courage to endure the pain caused by his death.