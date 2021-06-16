60-yr-old dies in accidental firing

A 60-year-old man died in an accidental firing at a wedding ceremony in Gyanpur under Gidha police station late on Tuesday, SHO of Koilwar police station Kunwar Prasad Gupta said.

The police have identified the victim as Vikrama Yadav.

Yadav’s son Chandan Kumar said that at the time of a ritual, a relative gave his rifle to Yadav to keep it safe. Suddenly, the rifle slipped and fell, resulting in accidental firing, in which the victim got hurt.

He was taken to a private clinic in Ara. From there, he was referred to Patna. But the victim died on his way to the hospital.