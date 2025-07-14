60-yr-old man killed by speeding hydra in Prayagraj

A 60-year-old man died on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a speeding hydra (crane truck) from behind while on his way to Dighia market under Manda police station area of Prayagraj. Police rushed him to a private hospital, but he was declared dead by doctors. The body was later sent for postmortem. Locals staging a protest on the highway against the accident in Manda area of Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

Angered by the incident, the victim’s family members and local residents blocked the highway in front of the Dighia police outpost for nearly two hours. The protest ended after assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Meja and the inspector of Manda police station intervened and pacified the crowd. Meanwhile, the accused driver was arrested along with the hydra, and a case was registered.

In his complaint, Jagdish Prasad, the younger brother of the deceased, stated that his elder brother Shriram (60) had left home at 11:30 am on Sunday. While he was near Lal Babu Chaudhary’s house in Dighiya market on Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway, a speeding hydra approaching from behind hit him, leading to his death.

Based on the complaint, Manda police registered a case against the hydra driver Nanhkau alias Shivam Tiwari, a resident of Amiliya Kala under Meja police station of Prayagraj, and seized the vehicle involved in the accident.

Angered by the elderly man’s death, the victim’s family and local residents protested over the body being sent for postmortem without informing the family. Around 12:30 pm, protestors blocked the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway in front of the Dighia outpost, demanding the return of the body and raising slogans against the police.

Upon receiving information, station house officer (SHO) Manda police station Shailendra Singh reached the spot and attempted to calm the protestors. ACP (Meja) Satya Prakash Upadhyay also arrived at the scene. The blockade was lifted around 2 pm after a case was registered based on Shriram’s brother Jagdish’s complaint, the accused driver was arrested, and the Hydra involved in the incident was seized.