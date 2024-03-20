65 MLAs in Odisha assembly have criminal charges against them: ADR report

As many as 65 MLAs of the total 146 members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly have criminal charges against them, an analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch (OEW) said. The term of the current assembly elected in 2019 will expire on June 2, 2024 (Odisha Legislative Assembly)

Out of the 65, at least 47 legislators have declared serious criminal charges against them.

The state will go to polls for the Lok Sabha along with the legislative assembly between May and June in four phases.

The report, released on Wednesday, analyses 146 out of 147 sitting MLAs in the current assembly as one seat of the Digapahandi constituency is vacant.

It includes analysis of the affidavits submitted by the candidates before the 2019 Assembly elections and bye polls conducted thereafter.

“It is seen that out of 146 MLAs, whose affidavits were analysed by ADR, 65 sitting MLAs (45%) of the total MLAs in the state, had declared criminal cases against themselves while 47 sitting MLAs (32%) have declared serious criminal cases”, an official statement released by ADR said.

Of the MLAs with serious criminal cases, two sitting MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302) and 11 have declared attempt to murder (IPC section 307) cases against them, the report said.

However, 12 sitting MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Among the political parties, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has 44 MLAs out of 111 MLAs (40%), followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 13 MLAs out of 22 MLAs (59%) and Indian National Congress (INC) with 5 MLAs out of 8 MLAs (63%), ADR said.

65% crorepati MLAs in assembly

Out of 146 sitting MLAs, 95 MLAs (65%) are crorepatis. 77 out of 111 MLAs (69%) are from BJD, 9 out of 22 MLAs (41%) from BJP, 6 out of 8 MLAs (75%) from INC and 3 out of 4 (75%) independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than ₹1 crore.

Educational qualifications

The report also highlights the educational qualifications of the MLAs. 44 MLAs (30%) have declared their educational qualification to be between class 5 and 12 while 100 MLAs (68%) have declared their educational qualification of being a graduate or above and two MLAs are diploma holders.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, announced voting for the 147-member Odisha assembly, which will be held in four phases. According to the announcement, voters will cast their votes on four dates, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The term of the current assembly elected in 2019 will expire on June 2, 2024.