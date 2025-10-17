65-year-old man hacked to death over minor dispute in Bijnor

A 65-year-old man was brutally hacked to death following a minor dispute in Kiratpur village, under Chandpur police station area of Bijnor district, on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as Jaipal Singh, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon while he was sleeping in the verandah of his house.

According to the victim’s son, Atul Kumar, two men from the same village had created a ruckus on Wednesday night while under the influence of alcohol. The duo allegedly hurled abuses at Jaipal and his brother Deepak. The altercation was temporarily resolved after local residents intervened and pacified the situation, following which the men left.

However, around 1:30 am, the two men reportedly returned to Jaipal’s house and launched a fatal attack on him with a sharp-edged weapon. Jaipal sustained severe injuries and died on the spot before any help could reach him. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for postmortem examination. Deputy superintendent of police Desh Deepak Singh confirmed that two suspects are being questioned in connection with the murder. “The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken based on the evidence,” he said.