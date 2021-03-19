IND USA
65-year-old man held for raping 4-year-old girl in Bihar’s Vaishali district

The girl’s medical examination confirmed injuries to her private parts. The accused has been booked under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 376 (AB) (raping minor under 12), and the POCSO Act
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:41 PM IST

A 65-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday evening, police said. The accused lured the girl with chocolate before assaulting her at his home.

“The child’s parents...lodged a police complaint, based on which the accused was arrested on Thursday night,” said Subodh Kumar Singh, a local police officer. He added the further investigation was underway.

The girl’s medical examination confirmed injuries to her private parts. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 376 (AB) (raping minor under 12), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The neighbours of the accused said he had earlier also sexually assaulted a minor, but no complaint was registered then because of social stigma.

