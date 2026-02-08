A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Darbhanga town under the Vishwavidyalay police limits , police said on Sunday, as they arrested a 22-year-old man from the neighbourhood in connection with the crime. The arrest was made after local outrage. 6-year-old girl ‘raped and murdered’ in Darbhanga; accused held after protest

The accused was identified as Vikas Mahto (22) and he is said to be a neighbour of the girl. A case (FIR no. 35/26) for rape and murder under various sections of BNS and Pocso Act has been registered against the accused, said SHO of University PS Sudhir Kumar

According to locals, the girl was playing with two other kids near a pond when she went missing. Her family later found her body lying in a pool of blood at a secluded spot, according to locals. Her family searched for her throughout the evening. Late at night, they grew suspicious after hearing dogs barking near a pond on the outskirts of the locality. Upon reaching the spot, they discovered the girl’s body near a wall by the pond, with visible bloodstains.

She was declared dead at the spot.

Her family alleged that she was taken to the secluded spot by the accused neighbour and sexually assaulted before being murdered.

The Vishwavidyalay police station officials reached the location soon after receiving information about the incident. Given the gravity of the case, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jagunath Raddi visited the crime scene. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the cyber cell were called in to assist the investigation.

“The body of the minor has been recovered and sent to the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. The case is being investigated from all angles,” SSP Raddi said on Sunday morning.

Following the discovery of the body, angry residents staged a road blockade on the main road near the Sundarpur Bela temple in the vicinity on Sunday morning.

The protest soon turned violent, with the mob setting an auto-rickshaw on fire and pelting stones at the police. The irate mob wanted the police to hand over the culprit for instant justice. Additional police force from other police stations had to be called to maintain law and order. The police had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The situation was finally brought to normal and the police took to further investigation in the case.