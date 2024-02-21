 6-yr-old child allegedly raped by Russian national in Goa, flees country: Police - Hindustan Times
6-yr-old child allegedly raped by Russian national in Goa, flees country: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2024 12:42 PM IST

The incident took place on the intervening night between February 4 and 5 when the accused sexually abused the child during an overnight camp, he had organised in Arambol

A six-year-old child was allegedly raped by a Russian national, who is believed to have fled the country, in North Goa’s Arambol village, police said.

The police will seek help of Russian authorities in a bid to arrest the accused. (Representative file photo)
The police will seek help of Russian authorities in a bid to arrest the accused. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place on the intervening night between February 4 and 5 when the accused sexually abused the child during an overnight camp, he had organised in Arambol.

A complaint was lodged by the child’s parents on February 19.

The Russian, identified as Ilia Vasulev, has been booked under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act (child abuse) and sections 4 and 8 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for the offence.

“The police have received a complaint stating that the complainant’s minor daughter was sexually abused by touching her inappropriately and have lodged a case,” a police official attached to the state’s women police station, said.

The minor girl, who was taking part in the camp, confided in her parents a few days after the incident, the police said.

The police will seek help of Russian authorities in a bid to arrest the accused.

