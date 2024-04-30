 7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Abhujmad forest: Police - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Abhujmad forest: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 30, 2024 01:07 PM IST

With this incident, 88 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region

Seven Maoists, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Abhujmad forest in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said an AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives were also seized from the spot. (Representative Image)
Police said an AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives were also seized from the spot. (Representative Image)

The encounter took place at around 6am in the forest between Tekmeta and Kaakur villages, said Sunderaj P, inspector general of Police, Bastar range.

“A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation on Monday night after specific input about the presence of senior Maoists in the forest. As soon as they reached Kankur village, the exchange of fire started. After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of seven Maoists, including two women, were recovered from the spot,” the IG said.

An AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives were also seized from the spot, he said.

“We have launched a search operation and identity of the Maoists are yet to be ascertained,” the IG added.

With this incident, 88 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the Bastar region.

On April 16, 29 Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district.

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Abhujmad forest: Police
