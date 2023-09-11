Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
7 women killed in TN after minibus crushes them; CM Stalin announces compensation

ByDivya Chandrababu
Sep 11, 2023 02:06 PM IST

A lorry unexpectedly rammed into the parked minibus from behind which overturned on the women crushing them instantly

Seven women died on the spot in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district in a bizarre road accident while they were returning from Bengaluru on Monday while ten others got injured, police said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital. (Representative file image)

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital, police added.

As many as 24 passengers hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district had gone to Karnataka in a private minibus for tourism sightseeing on September 8.

During their return, the minibus was parked for repairs on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur around 3am on Monday.

The bus was parked near the central median and the passengers deboarded and sat on the road near the vehicle.

A lorry unexpectedly rammed into the parked minibus from behind which overturned on the women crushing them instantly.

Chief minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and said that he was deeply saddened to know that all of them had died on the spot.

He announced a compensation of 1 lakh each to the deceased and 50,000 for those undergoing treatment.

All the deceased have been identified, police added.

