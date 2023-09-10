News / Cities / Lucknow News / 3 critical as car runs over e-rickshaw driver, crashes into divider

3 critical as car runs over e-rickshaw driver, crashes into divider

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 10, 2023 12:16 AM IST

The rickshaw driver and the two car passengers were said to be severely hurt in the accident and hospitalised at the KGMU trauma center

Three people were grievously injured when a speeding car crashed into an e-rickshaw and then rammed a divider, near Gomti Bridge in Sankalp Vatika under the Hazratganj police station limits in the early hours of Saturday.

Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said, “The speeding car first hit an e-rickshaw then rolled over several times before ramming the divider. It also ran over the rickshaw driver who was sleeping on the roadside at the time of the accident.”

The rickshaw driver and the two car passengers were said to be severely hurt in the accident and hospitalised at the KGMU trauma center. The car driver seemed to be under the influence of alcohol, said one of the eyewitnesses who helped the accident victims.

