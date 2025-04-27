7 workers mowed down on Delhi-Mumbai e-way

Seven sanitation workers, including five women, were killed allegedly after a pickup van lost control and ploughed into them on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, in Firozpur Jhirka on Saturday morning, police said, adding that the accused van driver has been arrested. The site of the accident on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. (HT PHOTO)

Four others were injured in the accident that took place at around 10am on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Resham Devi, 60, Prem Kumar, 60, Ratna Singh, 40, Pista Kumari, 30, Jedei, 40, and Satnavati, 30 — from Kheri Kalan village in Faridabad — and As Mohammad, 45, from Jhimrawat village in Nuh.

The injured workers are Lajjawati, 41, Hemlata, 37, Jagwati, 35, and Anita, 32, all identified by their first name and residents of Kheri Kalan. They are undergoing treatment and the condition of three of them is said to be critical.

The arrested accused was identified Monu Singh, 25, a resident of Mohammadpur village in Mahendragarh district. Eyewitnessed alleged that the pickup van was speeding. Police are yet to verify the allegation

According to the police, the incident took place when the workers were carrying out routine cleaning work along the high-speed corridor and the pickup van — coming from Delhi and going to Alwar — lost control and rammed into them.

Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of Nuh Police, said, “A case will be registered once formal identification of the bodies and preliminary inquiry are completed.”

Police are also examining CCTV camera footage of the area. “The injured are under treatment at Nalhar Medical College in Nuh and we are investigating the acse from all possible angles,” said station house officer (SHO) of Ferozpur Jhirka police station, Aman Singh. Efforts were also underway to notify the families of the victims.

Locals who witnessed the accident immediately alerted the police and helped transport the injured to multiple hospitals. A large crowd soon gathered at the accident site, prompting emergency services, road safety agency vehicles, and police teams to rush to the location and assist with recovery operations.

Police said that an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused at the Ferozpur Jhirka police station.

Nuh superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar, who visited the spot, said the road was cleared to resume traffic movement.

Chaudhary Zakir Hussain, former MLA and national vice president of BJP Minority Morcha as well as administrator of the Haryana Waqf Board, visited the injured and the hospital. “This is an extremely tragic and heartbreaking incident. I urge the authorities to ensure strict action against reckless driving and to prioritise the safety of workers deployed on expressways. Immediate steps must be taken to provide relief to the families of the deceased and injured. The safety and dignity of those maintaining our infrastructure must be non-negotiable,” he said.

“This tragic incident adds to the list of serious accidents reported on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, often attributed to high speed, poor visibility, or negligence. In the wake of this incident, the administration has promised closer monitoring of expressway traffic and additional safety measures for workers involved in maintenance tasks,” a senior police officer said.