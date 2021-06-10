Home / Cities / Others / 700 kg marijuana seized in city’s biggest drug haul
HT Image
HT Image
others

700 kg marijuana seized in city’s biggest drug haul

A joint team of Sakchi police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Ranchi seized 700 kg of marijuana worth 70 lakh hidden in a mango-laden truck near Jubilee Park gate in Jamshedpur and arrested four persons late Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jamshedpur
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:35 PM IST

A joint team of Sakchi police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Ranchi seized 700 kg of marijuana worth 70 lakh hidden in a mango-laden truck near Jubilee Park gate in Jamshedpur and arrested four persons late Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.

“The contraband was coming from Odisha and was supposed to be delivered in Bagbera here and Bihar. The arrested smugglers have been sent to jail after Covid-19 and other medical tests,” Kunal Kumar, Sakchi police station officer-in-charge (OC), said.

As per available information, the team intercepted a mini truck near Jubilee Park around 6 pm on a tip-off. This was the biggest marijuana haul in the city to date.

Police said the arrested smugglers confessed that the contraband was to be delivered at the godown of Dipak Kumar Paswan, a notorious marijuana dealer, at Kitadih under Bagbera police station.

Apart from Dipak Paswan, the other three arrested persons have been identified as Krishna Chowdhary and Vikas Kumar from Sanjhauli village in Rohtas district of Bihar and Arjun Kumar Yadav from Rahargora under Parsudih police station here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.