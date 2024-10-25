71 new govt colleges in U.P. to offer all streams under NEP 2020

The 71 newly established government degree colleges in various districts will offer all three streams of study—Science, Commerce, and Arts—starting from the next academic session, 2025-26, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. For representation only (File)

A proposal for approval of all three streams has been submitted to the state government by the directorate of higher education, UP, based in Prayagraj, according to officials from the state higher education department.

Officials noted that currently, most government degree colleges in the state offer only one or two streams. However, NEP-2020 emphasises promoting interdisciplinary studies and providing students with a broader range of subjects. In light of this, preparations are underway to offer all three streams in the new colleges.

“A proposal has been sent to create posts in the 71 new government colleges set up under the chief minister’s announcements. All three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—will be taught in these colleges,” confirmed Amit Bhardwaj, director of higher education, UP.

Initially, these 71 colleges were planned to operate under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, but the state government has since decided to take full responsibility for running them.

Among the 71 colleges under construction, two are located in Prayagraj: one women’s college in Parasinpur Sikandra, Phulpur development block, and another in the Meja development block. Additionally, one college is under construction in Sirathu tehsil of Kaushambi district. Nine colleges are being built in Agra and Jhansi districts, 12 in Lucknow, 13 in Bareilly, 10 in Meerut, and four in Gorakhpur district.