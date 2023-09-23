75 fair price shops to be remodelled; also sell articles of daily use

In a bid to increase income of fair price shop owners, 75 of these shops will now also sell the articles of daily use as available in general stores. Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant issued instructions to the officials in this connection. (Sourced pic for representation)

A budget of ₹8.50 lakh per shop will be used for the project.

Administrative officials said these shops will be in a space of 484 square feet and will have two rooms. One of the rooms will be for the fair price shop while the other will function like a general store. The objective of the initiative is to increase the income of the shop owners.

The divisional commissioner and chief development officer Gaurav Kumar have issued instructions in this regard to the food and supply department.

District supply officer Kunwar Dinesh Pratap Singh said the construction of these remodelled shops will be done under MGNREGS budget. Some panchayat bhawans and community centres will also be used for construction of these shops.

The panchayat buildings which have recently come under the Nagar Nigam jurisdiction will also be used for the purpose. These shops will be made on the government land and it will be ensured that the panchayat buildings used for the purpose are not too far from the villages, he added.

The idea of running the fair price shops as general stores was first introduced in Bareilly where it helped in increasing income of the shop owners.

At present, the fair price shop owners get ₹90 for selling one quintal of wheat. With the facility of general store at the same place, the owner can also sell other items for additional income. People may also deposit electricity bills through ePOS machines here on which the shop owner will also get some commission, said an official.

Moreover, under PM Vani Scheme, broadband connection will also be given to the customers in the coming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON