756 UPRTOU students get smart phones, tablets

As many as 634 students of final year postgraduate courses and 122 of final year undergraduate courses were presented with tablets and smart phones respectively under the ‘UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2022’, at an event held on the campus of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj on Sunday.

The chief guest at the event was UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. The tablets and smartphones were distributed by the minister and the University vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh.

On the occasion, the chief guest, while encouraging students, said with positivity, they could reach the highest peak of success and hence they should never give space to negativity in their mind and should not let the mind get weak.

Nandi said that India is a country of youth where there is an inexhaustible store of extraordinary talent. Youth are the ‘history builders’ and ‘direction providers’ of any nation, he said. He said that youth could make a positive contribution to the nation and at the global level, through their extraordinary talent. He exhorted the students not to be afraid of struggles, and success would kiss their feet. Giving his example, Nandi said that in the beginning he also struggled hard and today he has reached the post of cabinet minister for the third time in the country’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the present government was employing youth on the basis of merit, work efficiency and on the basis of their ability.

Presiding over the event, V-C Prof Seema Singh said that tablets and smartphones would help the students in enhancing their knowledge of technology as well as subjects of study. She exhorted the students to make good use of these gadgets. She said that the university was always ready to extend proper guidance to its students and expressed her gratitude to the state government and the chief guest for distributing tablets and smartphones to the students of the university.