756 UPRTOU students get smart phones, tablets
As many as 634 students of final year postgraduate courses and 122 of final year undergraduate courses were presented with tablets and smart phones respectively under the ‘UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2022’, at an event held on the campus of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj on Sunday.
The chief guest at the event was UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. The tablets and smartphones were distributed by the minister and the University vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh.
On the occasion, the chief guest, while encouraging students, said with positivity, they could reach the highest peak of success and hence they should never give space to negativity in their mind and should not let the mind get weak.
Nandi said that India is a country of youth where there is an inexhaustible store of extraordinary talent. Youth are the ‘history builders’ and ‘direction providers’ of any nation, he said. He said that youth could make a positive contribution to the nation and at the global level, through their extraordinary talent. He exhorted the students not to be afraid of struggles, and success would kiss their feet. Giving his example, Nandi said that in the beginning he also struggled hard and today he has reached the post of cabinet minister for the third time in the country’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh.
He said that the present government was employing youth on the basis of merit, work efficiency and on the basis of their ability.
Presiding over the event, V-C Prof Seema Singh said that tablets and smartphones would help the students in enhancing their knowledge of technology as well as subjects of study. She exhorted the students to make good use of these gadgets. She said that the university was always ready to extend proper guidance to its students and expressed her gratitude to the state government and the chief guest for distributing tablets and smartphones to the students of the university.
GO, letter controversy: Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to take up the issue with CM Yogi
The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday decided that its delegation will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take up the issue of a recent government order (GO) and a letter issued by the state home department in which objectionable language was used for lawyers. In a meeting convened by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh members expressed their outrage over the GO and the letter.
Excise cut on auto fuels: Mayawati wants state governments to follow Centre’s lead
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the various state governments to ensure that the benefits of the Centre's move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel were passed on to the people. “It is the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but of other states too, to immediately announce a cut in VAT on fuel,” she tweeted in Hindi. This, she said, was needed so that life could normalise again.
Against 146 recoveries, Uttar Pradesh reports 124 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 124 new Covid cases while 146 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data shared by the state health department on Sunday. Banda reported one death. Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 34, Ghaziabad 15, Lucknow 16, Jhansi 11 and Varanasi 7, according to the data from the state health department. In Lucknow, Chinhat reported three cases, Alambagh four, Todiyaganj two and Aliganj one, according to the data.
E-rickshaws to be seized for plying on 10 ‘banned’ routes in Lucknow
Action will be taken against e-rickshaws for plying on 10 main routes of the city after June 1 as their entry on these major routes has been banned. Now, any e-rickshaw found plying on Avadh Rotary, Alambagh bus stand, Durgapuri, Charbagh, Polytechnic bus stand, Hazratganj, Mahanagar, Munshi Pulia etc would be seized. It would be released only after paying fine.
Prayagraj: Sub-inspector arrested for harassing, assaulting woman constable
A sub-inspector has been arrested and sent to jail on charges of harassing and issuing threats to a woman police constable posted at Georgetown police station of Prayagraj. The accused sub-inspector Mahesh Chandra Nishad gifted shoes to the woman constable. SI Mahesh Nishad then apologized and promised not to harass her again. However, Nishad continued calling the complainant following which she made a complaint to SI's wife. Meanwhile, the SI Nishad was sent to police lines.
