75-year-old priest found murdered in temple in Bhadohi

A 75-year-old priest was murdered in a temple at 52 Bigha pond in Suriyawan town of Bhadohi on Sunday night. His body, with throat slit, was found lying in a pool of blood on Monday. (Pic for representation)

According to police, there is an ancient Hanuman temple on the 52 Bigha pond located in Suriyawan town. Pujari Sitaram, hailing from Bihar came to Bhadohi two decades ago. The people of the town made him the priest of the temple 10 years ago. Since then, he used to worship at the temple and lived there.

On Monday morning, when the local people reached the temple to worship, the body of Sitaram Pujari (75) was found lying in the temple. The temple bell and donation box were also missing, police said.

Additional superintendent of police Bhadohi Tejvir Singh said that prima facie it appears that he was attacked with some sharp-edged weapon and was hacked to death by some unidentified people.

The priest had come here from Bihar 30 years ago and was taking care of the temple for the past 25 years, the ASP said.

Forensic teams also visited the spot, the officer said, adding that attempts were on to identify and nab the accused.

Locals demanded that those involved in the crime must be exposed and arrested and strict action should be ensured against them.