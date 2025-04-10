77 healthcare workers face disciplinary action in Moradabad

: The health department in Moradabad has taken strict action against 77 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and other staff, following reports of absenteeism and negligence. The chief medical officer (CMO) has ordered a one-day salary deduction and issued show-cause notices to the erring employees after it was discovered that they were absent despite marking their attendance in the duty register, officials confirmed on Wednesday. he chief medical officer (CMO) has ordered a one-day salary deduction and issued show-cause notices (For representation only)

The disciplinary measures follow a surprise inspection carried out by CMO Dr Kuldeep Singh and Urban Nodal Officer Sanjeev Belwal across 26 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district. The inspection uncovered serious lapses, with the in-charge medical officers missing from eight health centres, and a total of 69 other healthcare workers—including pharmacists and lab technicians—found absent despite having marked themselves present.

Among the absent doctors identified were Dr Aviral Kumar from Majholi PHC, Dr Nayab Malik from Shivnagar PHC, Dr Ruchi Agarwal from Kanjri Sarai, Dr Vishwajeet Mazumdar from Adarsh Nagar, Dr Himani Jain from Katghar, Dr Richa Lochab from Harthala Jhanjhnpur, Dr RK Singh from Naya Gaon, and Dr. Farman Malik from Bangla Gaon. In addition, Malaria inspector Vakul Gautam and employees Amit Kumar, Rajni Sharma, and seven others were also found missing from their posts.

Assistant chief medical officer (ACMO) Sanjeev Belwal confirmed that the salaries of all absent staff would be deducted and that show-cause notices had been issued, along with warnings of potential termination. “Our goal is to improve healthcare services in the region. Negligence by doctors or healthcare workers will not be tolerated,” Belwal stated. He also warned that surprise inspections would continue and that repeat offenders could face termination of service.