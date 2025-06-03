MUMBAI: A seven-year-old girl was severely injured after an iron rod fell on her from the eighth floor of an under-construction building in Malad on Sunday. The police booked the builder on Monday for not taking required safety measures at the construction site. 7-year-old injured after iron rod falls from 8th floor of building

According to the police, the incident occurred at an under-construction slum redevelopment (SRA) building in Laxman Nagar in Malad East. The girl, Ishanvi Manjalkar, was a resident of Shivprasad chawl near the building. The police said that on Sunday afternoon, Manjalkar was playing with her friends near the construction site when an iron rod slipped from a worker’s hands on the eighth floor and fell on the girl’s shoulder. She was severely injured and rushed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali for treatment.

The girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police against the builder for not taking safety measures like installing a protective net at the construction site. As per the construction site safety guidelines laid down in the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health in Maharashtra, safety nets are required for any building above 25 metres in height.

The police have registered a case against the builder, whose identity was not revealed, under sections 125(a) (rash or negligent act endangering human life and personal safety of others) and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are investigating whether the worker who dropped the iron rod was also at fault.