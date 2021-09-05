80 conferred state awards on Teachers’ Day

Patiala Punjab school education and public works minister, Vijay Inder Singla conferred state awards on 80 teachers and education department officials for their distinguished contribution towards the augmentation of infrastructure facilities and bringing qualitative improvement in school education at the state level function organised at Patiala to mark Teachers; Day.

“Around 7 lakh students have left private schools and got themselves enrolled in government schools of the state over the recent past. Punjab has been getting its teachers trained from international reputed institutes like the Indian School of Business and Bharti Education,” the minister claimed. The minister physically conferred the state awards on 23 teachers of Patiala, Sangrur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts at the auditorium of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala. The rest were honoured at their district headquarters.

Thirty-six Upper primary teachers and 22 primary teachers have been given state awards; six Upper primary and five primary teachers have got the Young Teacher award. Eleven education officers have been honoured with Administrative State Awards. In Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district, five teachers were conferred with these state awards. The teachers awarded here wer Minakshi Bhall, headmistress; Pooja Sharma, English lecturer; Ashok Kumar and Neeraj Kumar, both Hindi teachers, and Baljinder Singh Virk, a primary teacher.

At the function in Patiala, the minister said, “Punjab has got the top rank in the Performance Grading Index that the Centre released just a few months ago. Innovative initiatives taken by Punjab for sprucing up infrastructure and bringing about a qualitative improvement in education have delivered results. We have also ensured transparency in recruitment as well as transfers of teachers.”

Punjab school education secretary Krishan Kumar termed the selection system of state-level awards in Punjab, as the best in the country. “The mandate of awards extended to school principals and district education officials and young teachers is meant to boost their morale and reward their talent and enthusiasm,” he added.