Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 84 held after police bust fake international call centre
others

84 held after police bust fake international call centre

New Delhi Eighty-four people, including 12 women, were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri and duping thousands of the US citizens by reportedly impersonating employees of a leading e-commerce company and offering assistance in solving issues regarding the company’s services, police said on Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 12:06 AM IST
HT Image

New Delhi Eighty-four people, including 12 women, were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri and duping thousands of the US citizens by reportedly impersonating employees of a leading e-commerce company and offering assistance in solving issues regarding the company’s services, police said on Friday.

Police said they seized 93 laptops, four computers and two SUVs, in addition to 64.30 lakh cash, from the accused.

Police identified Mannu Singh Panwar, who is presently lodged in Haryana’s Bhiwani Jail for his alleged involvement in a murder case, as the brains behind the operation. According to police, Panwar was a liquor vend contractor who was previously arrested in September 2020 for running a similar fake call centre in Gurugram. DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said 30 people were arrested in the Gurugram raid.

DCP Sathiyasundaram said that the district’s cyber cell and Jagatpuri police station teams had received information regarding the fake international call centre operating from near Jagatpuri tiles market.

“We raided the premises and found that the fraudsters were engaged in using illegal techniques through VoIP calling, and thus causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer and wrongful gain to themselves. They were cheating innocent customers on the pretext of solving their queries. They also threatened the customers by telling them that their social security cards/numbers were hacked,” added the DCP.

Explaining the modus operandi, DCP Sathiyasundaram said that the fraudsters used to send a fictitious message to the mobile and e-mails of unsuspecting customer, mentioning the deposit of USD 1,000 to their accounts. When customers called to enquire about the deposit, the accused allegedly informed them that their social security number was hacked and asked them to purchase gift cards to restore it.

“Once the victims purchased the gift cards, worth a minimum USD 99, the accused immediately redeemed it and diverted it to their account... We have initiated legal action against the owner of the premises for allowing such illegal activities and violating DDMA’s Covid guidelines. Accordingly, proceedings have also been initiated to seal the premises as per law,” said Sathiyasundaram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP