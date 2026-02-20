₹85cr inter-state cyber fraud racket busted in Muzaffarnagar; six held

Six people were arrested on Thursday after a major inter-state cyber fraud racket involving online scams worth over ₹85 crore was busted in Muzaffarnagar during a joint operation by the Fugana police station team and the cyber crime unit. Police said two suspects managed to escape and are currently absconding, adding that the investigation was launched following 70 complaints. Authorities seized electronic equipment comprising a keyboard, mouse, Wi-Fi router, monitor, CPU, and printer, along with ₹5,610 in cash. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Police recovered a significant cache of materials from the arrested accused, including nine mobile phones, 12 ATM cards, 13 SIM cards, two Aadhaar cards, one PAN card, two cheque books, a passbook, and pre-activated kits from seven banks.

Additionally, authorities seized electronic equipment comprising a keyboard, mouse, Wi-Fi router, monitor, CPU, and printer, along with ₹5,610 in cash.

According to Aditya Bansal, SP (Rural) Muzaffarnagar, the investigation was initiated after several complaints were registered on the Government of India’s Ministry of Home Affairs online portal “Pratibimb”. During the probe, investigators traced the mobile numbers and bank accounts used in the fraud to Muzaffarnagar district, leading to heightened surveillance and coordinated action.

During interrogation, investigators found that the accused had been renting bank accounts, SIM cards, and ATM cards from unsuspecting individuals. Cyber criminals operating both within India and abroad allegedly funnelled the proceeds of fraud into these accounts. The gang reportedly kept a portion of the money as commission and transferred the remaining amount further through the network.

Police added that the accused also withdrew cash using ATM cards, allegedly employing forged signatures.

Officials stated that the arrested accused were involved in transactions totalling nearly ₹30 lakh over the past two months. Investigations linked around 70 complaints to cyber fraud exceeding ₹85 crore, with approximately ₹60 lakh confirmed to have been routed through bank accounts operated by the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Akshay, son of Rishipal (Fugana); Harsh Arya, son of Vikas Kumar (Sikandarpur); Bhavyansh, son of Gaurav (Belda); Sachin, son of Samay Prakash from Ghaziabad’s Nandgram; Harendra, son of Yogendra from Haridwar’s Tughlaqpur; and Aryan, son of Deepak Chaudhary (Gandhinagar, New Mandi).

Meanwhile, Raja of Karoda Mahajan (Fugana) and Anurag of Ghaziabad managed to flee during the raid and are currently being searched for by the police.

Police stated that the gang created a fake website posing as MakeMyTrip and used QR codes to dupe victims into transferring money. The defrauded funds were traced to a bank account held by Akshay, a resident of Fugana, which eventually led investigators to the group.

The operation was carried out under the direction of the senior superintendent of police and under the supervision of the superintendent of police (Rural) and the Budhana circle officer. A case has been registered against the accused, and legal proceedings are underway. Police said efforts are ongoing to trace the gang’s wider network and identify additional accomplices.