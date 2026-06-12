₹95L millet processing centre ready in Prayagraj, set to benefit 27K farmers

A modern millet processing centre, developed at a cost of ₹95 lakh in Chhata village of Baharia development block, is now ready to commence operations. The facility is expected to boost the earnings of over 27,000 small and marginal farmers involved in millet cultivation across the Prayagraj district region. The state-of-the-art millet processing centre in Chhata village of Baharia development block of Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

Developed by the agriculture department, the facility is the first millet processing centre in the Prayagraj division and is equipped with advanced machinery for de-husking, milling and processing millets into a variety of value-added products. According to officials, commercial operations are expected to begin by the end of June.

In-charge of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Prayagraj, MP Singh said the project has been completed and the ₹95-lakh investment covered both the construction of the building and installation of processing equipment. He said the centre would help farmers move beyond selling raw produce and secure better returns through value addition.

“The facility will undertake activities ranging from de-husking and milling millets to manufacturing value-added products. This will significantly improve the earnings of millet growers,” Singh said.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to promote millets, popularly known as “Shree Anna”, as a means of diversifying agriculture, improving nutritional security and increasing farmers’ incomes. Once largely overlooked, millets have witnessed a resurgence in recent years due to their high nutritional value, climate resilience, and increasing demand among health-conscious consumers.

According to deputy director of agriculture Pawan Kumar Vishwakarma, millets are currently cultivated on nearly 65,000 hectares in Prayagraj district. Government incentives and subsidies provided to millet growers this year have helped expand the cultivation area by around 1,400 hectares, he said.

Officials said more than 27,000 small and marginal farmers in the district are engaged in millet cultivation. While 27 procurement centres have already been established to facilitate the sale of produce, farmers are expected to benefit substantially by marketing processed products such as biscuits, cookies and other millet-based foods rather than selling raw grain alone.

The processing centre is also expected to create livelihood opportunities for rural women. Officials said women’s self-help groups would be encouraged to participate in the production of value-added millet products, generating additional employment in villages while strengthening the local millet value chain.