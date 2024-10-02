96 crumbling school buildings in Prayagraj to be demolished in major safety overhaul

Ninety-six government-run primary and upper primary schools in Prayagraj district, deemed unsafe, are set to be demolished for the safety of students. Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari, has directed Block Education Officers (BEOs) to complete the demolition and auction process of the debris, and ensure the details are uploaded to the designated portal by October 10, according to district education department officials. One of the dilapidated buildings of a government primary school earmarked for demolition in Prayagraj (HT)

Along with this, instructions have been given through the missive, a copy of which is with HT, to deposit the auction amount in the accounts of the respective school management committees.

Confirming the move, BSA of Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari said that buildings of 96 government primary and upper primary schools in the district have been earmarked for demolition. After their information is entered on the portal, approval for new construction will be granted. The students of the schools that will be demolished as part of this exercise will be shifted to the nearest Basic Education Council school.

The buildings of some schools, which are also in poor condition but are less than 15 years old, have not been included in the list. These include government upper primary school of Narwar in the Chaukhata of Uruwa development block, composite school (classes 1 to 8) of Mandar in the Kaudihar development block, government primary school of Khairua in the Manda development block, government primary school of Kakarahi in the Meja development block, government primary school of Phultara in the Shankargarh development block, and government primary school of Kanchanpur in the Shankargarh development block.

Interestingly, among the schools marked for demolition, some were constructed just 16 years ago. These include the upper primary school of Paguwar in the Shankargarh development block, government primary school of Suhash in the Meja development block, pre-secondary school of Deva in the Manda development block, government primary school of Jhadiahi in the Meja development block, and government primary school of Hathigan-1 in the Chaka development block.