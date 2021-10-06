A month before PSEB exam, Class-10 students in Ludhiana still await textbooks

Though there is just a month to go before the first session of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)’s Class-10 examination is to be held, students of a few government schools in Ludhiana are yet to get the complete set of textbooks for session.

PSEB, like the Central Board of Secondary Education, will be conducting the Class-10 boards in two sessions—the first in November and second in March.

The education department, meanwhile, is busy preparing the students for the National Achievement Survey (NAS), which is conducted by the Union ministry to ascertain the intellectual levels of students across the country. Schools are ranked on the basis of the results of this test.

The department recently sent NAS practice books to government schools across Ludhiana even as students are awaiting the NCERT textbooks.

As per information, Class-10 students in Ludhiana have not received textbooks of English literature, Punjabi (Vangi), drawing, painting and SST..

Students of Class-7 are yet to get the English grammar and geometrical drawing books. In Class-8, students are waiting for the textbooks of Hindi, English grammar and Science while in Class-9, students haven’t received the books of Maths and English grammar.

The issue had also been raised by parents during the parent-teacher meeting on September 29 and September 30.

Sunita Kumari, the mother of a Class-9 student of a government school in the district, said, “I was asked to buy the mathematics book from a private book shop by the subject teacher of my child. The teacher told me that since my child previously studied in a private school, we (parents) can at least afford his books. When I objected to this, she told me that the books will be available soon.”

Meanwhile, the principal of a government senior secondary school said that the department had extended the deadline for new admissions till September 30, and those who recently got enrolled are the ones without books.

“Most of the students have all the textbooks. Only a few new admission kids are yet to get the complete set. They will get it soon,” said the principal.

Meanwhile, PSEB chairperson Yograj Sharma claimed that over two crore books were printed and sent to schools this March and subsequently supplementary copies were also sent.

“We completed our job in March itself but if students are yet to get the books, the district education officials are responsible. There is no shortage of books from our side. Still, I will check with the Ludhiana education officials and do the needful,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, deputy district education officer (DEO) Charanjit Singh said, “Schools should inform us on time about any issue related to books. It is our duty to provide books to the students, and parents should not be asked for the same. We will send a directive to all school heads to check the requirement so that we can make arrangements,” he said.