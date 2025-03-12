A ‘pehelwan’-turned-police officer who beats politicians in comments game

Khaki and coloured statements with political overtones don’t go well together. But this mismatch has become a reality, courtesy a ‘pehelwan’ (wrester)-turned police officer who has upstaged politicians in making loaded statements. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary f (Sourced)

That’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, who has found himself at the centre of a heated controversy in recent days following his remarks advising Muslims to stay indoors during Holi celebrations to avoid potential conflicts.

His family’s association with the ruling party has made his deviation from “a neutral approach” all the more glaring -- His elder brother Amit is district vice-president of the BJP in Muzaffarnagar and has served as block pramukh. Amit’s wife is the incumbent block pramukh from Sadar. Resident of Bedheri village in Muzaffarnagar district, Chaudhary comes from a family traditionally involved in agriculture.

Chaudhary’s statement came ahead of Holi, which coincides with Friday prayers on March 14. He suggested that Muslims should avoid stepping out during Holi if they find the application of colours offensive, emphasising that Holi is celebrated once a year, while Friday prayers occur weekly. This advice was seen as divisive by many, with opposition parties accusing him of promoting communal discord.

A senior IPS officer said, “The tone and choice of words by the officer was wrong. He was supposed to maintain a neutral approach and should have avoided projecting himself as being inclined towards one section of the society. On careful examination, it looks like he made the statement thoughtfully in a controlled setting. It may be the language of a politician but surely not of a police officer. Sambhal has seen a lot of tension recently and such statements bring no good.”

The Sambhal district administration has issued directives cautioning officials against making public statements that could hurt religious sentiments. However, after chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement in his support, officials are tight-lipped.

Adityanath defended the DSP’s remarks as a truth that should be accepted.

“He has also been an Arjuna Awardee and a former Olympian. Since he is a wrestler, he speaks like one. Some people might find it a bit unpleasant, but it is the truth, and that truth should be accepted,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Before joining the police force, Chaudhary (46) had a notable career in wrestling, representing India at the national and international levels. Between 1997 and 2014, he was a national champion and won two silver medals at the National Games (2002, 2010) along with two bronze medals at the Asian Championships. At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Chaudhary qualified in the men’s 84 Kg class. For his achievements in sports, he was awarded the Laxman Award in 2001 and the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2005.

Chaudhary joined the Uttar Pradesh Police through the sports quota and became a deputy SP in the 2012 batch. Apart from policing duties, Chaudhary gained popularity on social media. Currently, he has over 5 lakh (500,000) followers on Instagram and 7 lakh (700,000) on Facebook. Opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress have strongly criticised Chaudhary, accusing him of inciting communal violence in Sambhal last year and undermining religious harmony.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav condemned Chaudhary’s statement, saying, “Such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerous. They can lead to communal tensions and violence. If our party comes to power, we will take legal action against him for his role in past communal incidents.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised Chaudhary, stating, “It is the duty of the police to ensure safety and security for all citizens, not to advise one community to stay indoors. This kind of statement reflects a biased mindset and undermines the principles of secularism.”

During a peace committing meeting, Chaudhary, addressing concerns about potential tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities, stated: “Friday prayers happen 52 times a year, while Holi comes only once. If anyone feels that Holi colours might affect their religious beliefs, they should not come out of their homes on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together.”

“Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. The essence of both festivals is togetherness and mutual respect,” he added.

Earlier, he had been in the news for his public disagreements with senior politicians like Azam Khan and for leading a religious procession while in uniform.

Meanwhile, a resident of Muzaffarnagar who had commented on DSP Anuj Chaudhary’s post was arrested and an apology video of him recorded. Arbaz of Kamalpur village in the Shahpur Nagar panchayat of Muzaffarnagar had posted on social media that Bakrid came around just once a year, hence those who had a problem with blood should not step out on the day.