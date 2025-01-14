A Sangam of faith, business, and charity on Paush Purnima

As Mahakumbh-2025 begins, the holy city of Prayagraj is witnessing a global influx of pilgrims and visitors converging at the Sangam for a holy dip. This year’s Mahakumbh not only celebrates India’s unity in diversity but also showcases a remarkable blend of spirituality, charity, and thriving commerce. A kid dressed as Lord Krishna giving blessings to the pilgrims at the Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/ht photo)

On the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, the first bathing festival of Mahakumbh, generosity is on full display as akhadas and various organisations are offering free tea, breakfast, and meals to devotees.

Simultaneously, the event has become a hub for entrepreneurial activities, with stalls allocated by the fair administration and countless cart vendors contributing to the bustling economy.

Vendors from Prayagraj and across Uttar Pradesh are selling everything from tea and snacks to puja essentials and beauty products, turning the spiritual gathering into a source of livelihood for many.

The first day of Mahakumbh saw a bustling market atmosphere, with devotees enthusiastically shopping for food, puja items, and other essentials from both established stores and small vendors.

Ramkumar, a food vendor from Hardoi who arrived two weeks ago, shared his experience: “Here, we are not only feeding devotees but also earning spiritual merit. We are not overcharging anyone, and everything is running smoothly.”

Similarly, Sunil from Bhadohi, who is serving tea at the event, expressed gratitude for the opportunity. “I’ve come here for 45 days to earn a livelihood. On this chilly first day, tea is being served to the devotees without any extra charge,” he added.

Mahakumbh 2025 is a unique confluence of commerce and charity, as the first day witnessed both thriving business and widespread acts of generosity. Various organisations have set up bhandaras across the fairgrounds, distributing food and tea in abundance to the countless devotees present.

From piping hot Khichdi to Puri Sabzi, devotees were treated to a variety of meals, while tea was served at numerous stalls throughout the day.

Renowned saints, including Satua Baba, have also extended hospitality by organising bhandaras and making arrangements for devotees to stay in their camps, ensuring that no one leaves without being cared for. This seamless blend of spiritual service and economic activity highlights the inclusive spirit of Mahakumbh.