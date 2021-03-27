A Satish Ganesh takes charge as first police commissioner of Varanasi

A Satish Ganesh on Saturday took charge as the first commissioner of police of Varanasi. Addressing a press conference here, Ganesh said that implementing the police commissioner system effectively was his top priority.

After reaching Varanasi, he first offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Baba Kaal Bhairav and later he reached his office and assumed the charge.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to implement the police commissioner system in Varanasi and Kanpur in an attempt to provide ‘smart and safe’ policing there.

UP government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, appointed ADG A Satish Ganesh, the first police commissioner of Varanasi. He was transferred from Agra where he was deployed as IG range. He is a 1996 batch officer. He also served as the deputy inspector general of police, Varanasi range, in 2012.