‘Aadhi aabaadi’ angry with Opposition:Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Opposition parties of obstructing measures for women’s empowerment and mentioned the recent non-passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, saying stalling such moves led to public resentment, especially among the “aadhi aabaadi” (women). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an election campaign at the Rajarhat Gopalpur Assembly Constituency, in North 24 Parganas on Monday. (ANI)

Adityanath was addressing a gathering at the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) ground in Varanasi where the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Abhivadan conference was held. The prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 163 projects worth over ₹6,330 crore in a ceremony at the venue.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival here today among us is linked to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Over the past 11-12 years, the prime minister has led campaigns for women’s safety and dignity, along with beneficiary-oriented schemes. Now, he made an effort to take a major step within a defined timeframe to grant women 33% reservation in Parliament and state legislatures by 2019,” Adityanath said.

“However, a conspiracy by the Opposition, including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA alliance, sought to block this move. As a result, there is visible anger among the country’s ‘aadhi aabaadi’ (women), reflecting a strong reaction against these attempts,” he added.

He said the prime minister has identified four key segments of society -- the poor, youth, women and farmers -- and made policies to ensure their economic empowerment, dignity, security and long-term development.

He said the large participation of women at the event reflected their support for the prime minister’s vision.

The chief minister said, despite the scorching heat, people, particularly women, began arriving at the venue hours in advance, reflecting their enthusiasm for the programme.

He also said Modi, the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi since 2014, has led the transformation of Varanasi into a global centre by combining heritage with modern development.

“Everyone is aware that Varanasi has made significant progress over the past 11-12 years. Under the prime minister’s leadership, projects worth over ₹35,000 crore have already been completed on the ground, while projects exceeding ₹20,000 crore are currently underway,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath said the transformation of Varanasi reflects the PM’s vision to make a “new India”, which is setting new benchmarks in both physical infrastructure and holistic development.

He added that the PM has come today to dedicate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over ₹6,330 crore, giving a fresh boost to Varanasi’s development, along with addressing the women’s conference.

Highlighting Varanasi’s significance, the chief minister said the city has been India’s spiritual and cultural centre since ancient times and has now emerged as a global attraction. He cited the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham as an example of the blend of heritage and development.

“Varanasi, which has preserved India’s civilisational ethos, is now visible to the world in a new form,” he said.