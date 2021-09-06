AAP kicks off Haryana yatra in solidarity with farmers

The Haryana unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday kicked-off its statewide “Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra” from Rohtak.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta flagged off the yatra which will culminate in Palwal on September 13, after passing through all 22 districts of the state. The yatra is being organised in solidarity with farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Union government.

After paying tributes at the statue of peasant leader Chhotu Ram, Gupta began the yatra from Rohtak. The Rajya Sabha MP said the yatra will cover Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri on Sunday itself.

“On September 6, it will cover Jhajjar, Sonepat and Panipat and, on September 7, it will be in Karnal, Yamunanagar and Panchkula. Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal will host it on September 8, a day before Jind and Hisar. On September 10, the yatra will pass through Fatehabad and Sirsa and, two days later, Faridabad, Gurguram and Rewari. On the final day, it will go to Mahendragarh and Mewat before reaching Palwal,” he told reporters.

Slamming the Haryana government, Gupta said the state government has rewarded IAS officer Ayush Sinha for his remarks on farmers by transferring him instead of terminating him.

“The BJP government has backed the IAS officer for giving instructions to break the heads of farmers who were protesting in Karnal last month. Instead of solving the farmers’ grievances, the BJP government has been resorting to canecharge. Our party is standing in solidarity with the farmers,” AAP leader Gupta added.