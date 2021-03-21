Home / Cities / Others / AAP stalled central schemes in Capital: Rajnath Singh
others

AAP stalled central schemes in Capital: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked the BJP’s Delhi unit to deploy more people at the booth level to strengthen the party ahead of the municipal polls in Delhi
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked the BJP’s Delhi unit to deploy more people at the booth level to strengthen the party ahead of the municipal polls in Delhi.

Speaking at the state executive of Delhi BJP on Sunday, Singh said it was regrettable that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi stalled the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhanmantri Awaas Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and many other central government schemes, depriving lakhs of Delhiites from their benefits. He asked party workers to launch an awareness campaign about this

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that in the coming days the party will step up its activities on the ground, especially at the booth-level. “We have been working at the booth level. But we will step up the campaign to make people about central government’s schemes. We have passed a political resolution today about how the Delhi government has failed to deliver on its promises. We will also take up these issues during our campaign at the booth level,” said Gupta.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana cops penalised 5,703 mask violators in first 18 days of March 2021

Ludhiana gets 1.35 lakh for purchase of physiotherapy equipment

Delhi records 800+ Covid cases for second day in a row

Light rain, dust storms expected today, may bring temperature down

With municipal polls scheduled next year, the BJP, which is ruling all the three municipal corporations for the past 14 years, is working on strengthening its base in slum clusters and unauthorised colonies. In the recent municipal bypolls, the party suffered a setback as it lost all the five seats.

The AAP did not respond to requests for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP