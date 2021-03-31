Home / Cities / Others / AAP-BJP lock horns on mosquito menace in Capital
New Delhi The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday trained its guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) for failing to control mosquito breeding in the city
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 12:15 AM IST
New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday trained its guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) for failing to control mosquito breeding in the city.

The BJP, however, was quick to dismiss the allegations as “baseless”.

“The BJP has transformed Delhi into ‘mosquito Capital’. Due to the miserable failure of the BJP-ruled MCDs, today Delhi is suffering from this mosquito menace. The AAP demands that the BJP-ruled civic bodies begin fogging within the next 48 hours or else the citizens of Delhi will take to the streets. To do fogging once across Delhi, it will cost the corporations around 100 crore. The BJP-ruled MCDs know that they will never return to power, so they have spent this money elsewhere already,” said the AAP’s in-charge of municipal affairs, Durgesh Pathak.

While the AAP is in power in Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations that go to polls next year.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The AAP is a corrupt party and that is the reason they try to find corruption everywhere with such baseless allegations. Fogging operations are currently not being done in Delhi in the light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Fogging can cause breathing difficulties. As far as the funds are concerned, the annual budget for fogging for all the three MCDs put together is less than 50 crore. The AAP should stop misleading people and invest more in governance.”

