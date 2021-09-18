Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP’s free power in UP promise has BJP worried: Sanjay Singh
AAP leader Sanjay Singh addressing a function in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT Photo)
AAP leader Sanjay Singh addressing a function in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT Photo)
delhi news

AAP’s free power in UP promise has BJP worried: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh said that AAP’s promise to give electricity to people free of cost was being dubbed by nervous BJP leaders as getting people used to freebies
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh said that BJP has been taken aback by his party’s promise of free 300 units of electricity each month to the people of UP. He said that the promise had forced a state minister to even comment that AAP was trying to make the people freebie-lovers.

Singh who was in Prayagraj on Saturday to attend an AAP function in Kareli and Naini areas of the district, addressed mediapersons at the Circuit House and said that in a state where the ministers and MLAs were all enjoying free power supply, AAP’s promise to extend the same electricity to the people free of cost was being dubbed by nervous BJP leaders as getting people used to freebies, which was actually an insult to the common man.

“Actually, the promise of giving free electricity of 300 units each month to every household of the state was a masterstroke of AAP which obviously has the BJP leaders worried,” he claimed. He said that AAP workers will spread awareness regarding the offer of free electricity to people across the state. He said that a ‘Jan Jagrukta Abhyan’ will be launched on October 5, with the aim to take AAP’s vision of the state to the people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay singh
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.