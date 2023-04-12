Agra ‘cow slaughter’: Four members of right-wing group held for implicating Muslim youths

AGRA Days after a police probe revealed that four Muslim youths were framed for cow slaughter on Ram Navami (March 30), police have arrested four activists of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) for submitting a fake complaint. The ABHM members allegedly colluded with the rivals of the four wrongly accused youths and the entire conspiracy was hatched to settle score, said police. Four accused ABHM activists have been arrested. (HT Photo)

The arrested ABHM activists include Sanjay Jat, who claims himself to be the spokesperson of right-wing organisation. He has earlier hogged local headlines for making controversial and communally charged statements. The four ABHM activists have been booked under section 120B (part of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Four ABHM activists and office bearers -- Jitendra Kushwaha, Sanjay Jat, Brajesh Bhadoria, and Saurabh Sharma have -- been arrested for hatching a conspiracy on the sensitive occasion of Ram Navami,” said RK Singh, the additional commissioner of police (ACP), on Wednesday.

Other than the four ABHM members, police have also arrested three rivals of the four innocent youths for being an active part of the conspiracy. “So far, seven people have been arrested in the case. One of them surrendered himself,” added ACP Singh.

To recall, on March 30, Jitendra Kushwaha, ABHM office bearer, had got an FIR lodged at Agra’s Itimad-ud-Duala police station against four Muslim youths alleging that they slaughtered a cow on the festival of Ram Navami. Jitendra alleged that he had rushed to the spot with other ABHM members but the ‘accused had escaped by then’.

However, CCTV footage revealed that the four youths accused of cow slaughter were not present on the spot on the said day and the fake complaint was filed out of rivalry. The conspiracy was allegedly hatched by Shanu (alias Illi), Imran Qureshi, four ABHM members, and three others.

Notably, both Shanu and Imran have a criminal past. They have half-a-dozen cases against them. Earlier, Nakeem, who is one of the four youths framed by the accused group, had got a complaint lodged against Shanu and Imran. Based on the complaint made by Nakeem, an employee at the Agra Nagar Nigam, the two were arrested. This is why the accused duo held a grudge against him and the other three and conspired with ABHM men to implicate them in a false case.

