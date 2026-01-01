The ABVP will launch a campaign ‘Time to move from screen time to green iime’ in universities, inter colleges, secondary schools and primary schools across Kashi region, asking students to spend little time with their mobile phones and more time with the environment. ABVP to launch campaign, motivate students to cut screen time

The student body will run the campaign as part of its four resolutions that were passed in the 65th State Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Kashi that concluded at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur on Wednesday.

ABVP national media team member Abhinav Mishra said, “We will launch the campaign from January 1. ABVP members will go to the educational institutes and tell people about the harmful effects of spending more time on screen. Students at universities will be asked to spend some time with plants and trees instead of getting glued to their mobiles. Being in the lap of nature is always good for health.”

Mishra said the four resolutions of ABVP are focus on vacant seats and prolonged admission procedures in Central and State Universities, the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram as the eternal call of national consciousness, the need to move towards a balanced lifestyle, and a vision for empowerment and a prosperous future for Sonbhadra.

On the final day, new executive committee was made by the newly elected Kashi region president of ABVP, Kashi Dr Mahendra Tripathi. Santosh Singh ‘Ansh’ from Sultanpur was made ABVP Kashi region vice president, Ram Shankar Uraon from Banaras Hindu University, Aabha Tripathi of Prayag Mahanagar and Ravi Shekhar Singh of Ghazipur. Along with this, the responsibility of joint secretary was entrusted to Shiv Babu Chaudhary from Kaushambi, Nivedita Mishra of Prayag Mahanagar, Aman Singh from Bhadohi, and Trikant Singh Jatav of Varanasi Mahanagar.