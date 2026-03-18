The main accused in the double murder case in Bareilly was killed in a police encounter on Tuesday morning, bringing a dramatic end to a manhunt that began after he allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law and brother-in-law to death during a family dispute. The accused had a criminal past, and he was accused of killing his uncle. Accused of killing mother in law, brother in law shot dead in Bareilly encounter

Senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya said three police teams had been deployed to track down the accused, Afsar Khan, 38, following the incident on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded him in the Izzatnagar area at around 6 am on Tuesday. According to officials, Afsar opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in which he was critically injured. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police recovered a pistol and the knife used in the killings from the accused. Ten empty cartridges were also found at the encounter site, indicating heavy firing by the accused. Two constables sustained injuries during the exchange and are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The incident traces back to a Panchayat (community meeting) held on Monday in Rahpura Chaudhary village under the Izzatnagar police station limits. The meeting had been convened to resolve an ongoing domestic dispute between Afsar and his wife, Saima, 30. During the proceedings, an argument escalated, and Afsar allegedly launched a brutal knife attack on his mother-in-law Asma, 50, brother-in-law Adil, 22, and wife.

Asma and Adil succumbed to their injuries, while Saima remains in critical condition at a hospital. Witnesses said Afsar fled the scene brandishing a blood-stained knife, heading towards the airport area, triggering a massive police search operation.

Family members revealed a troubling history of domestic abuse. Afsar, an e-rickshaw and ambulance driver, had married his cousin Saima in a love marriage in 2017. The couple has two children.

According to Saima’s sisters, Shifa and Anam, the couple frequently argued over financial issues. They alleged that Afsar was addicted to intoxicants and often physically assaulted Saima. Just days before the incident, he had reportedly assaulted both Saima and her mother, Asma.

On Sunday morning, Saima dialed the emergency helpline, 112, after which police briefly intervened and advised her to file a formal complaint. Later that evening, she submitted a written complaint at the Izzatnagar police station, claiming a threat to her life from her husband. However, no immediate action was taken, the family alleged.

Investigations have also revealed Afsar Khan’s violent past. At the age of 16, in 2004, he was involved in the murder of his uncle, Zakir Khan, allegedly in collusion with his aunt. Reports at the time suggested an illicit relationship between Afsar and his aunt, which led to the killing.

A murder case was registered, and both accused were jailed. Afsar was later released on bail by the High Court in 2015.