Action initiated in irregularities in allotment of plots of oustees quota of HSVP

The chief administrator of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated action in the alleged irregularities in allotment of seven plots in the oustees quota in sector 13-17 of Panipat city.

The inquiry report filed by the legal advisor to HSVP chief administrator has found violation of oustees policy of HSVP and action has been recommended against 26 people including the then administrator of HSVP Rohtak, the then estate officer Panipat, and allottees and transferees.

As per the report, it was found that the allotment of these plots were made in 2019-2020 on the basis of two plots of the same category allotted in 2007, causing loss to the HSVP as the present prices of the plot are much higher than what it was in 2007.

These plots were allotted as per the speaking orders of the chief administrator for allotment of two plots in 2007. It was found that the then administrator HSVP Rohtak and estate officer HSVP Panipat have exceeded their jurisdiction in making allotment and undue advantage was given to the so-called oustees.

“The estate officers seem to be hand-in-glove with the oustees as they transferred the plots in spite of having knowledge that the orders of the then chief administrator of HSVP and the then administrator Rohtak are illegal,” read the report.

Now it has been recommended that speaking orders in all the cases be set aside and FIR should be lodged against the then administrator Rohtak and the then estate officer Panipat for committing various acts of omission and commission along with allottees and transferees.

“The Panipat estate officer was directed to take physical possession of the plots immediately and forfeit the amount deposited by the applicants without any interest,” recommended the report.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, chief administrator HSVP, confirmed that action has been initiated as per the recommendations. As per officials of the HSVP, this allotment has caused a loss of around ₹7 crore to the HSVP as the plots were allotted on 12 years old rates.