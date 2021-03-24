A day after clashes with police, top RJD leaders among 3,000 booked

PATNA

Two separate cases were lodged late Tuesday night against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and 21 other leaders of the opposition and 3,000 unidentified people in connection with clashes with the police during a protest in the state capital earlier in the day.

More than 18 police persons, including Kotwali police station house officer, journalists, a deputy SP and three magistrates were injured in stone pelting by RJD workers after they were stopped from crossing Dak Bungalow crossroads in Patna on Tuesday.

Patna SSP Upendra Sharma said the first case was lodged with Kotwali police station against opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, RJD’s state president Jagdanand Singh, MLAs Tej Pratap Yadav, Ritlal Yadav, Chetan Anand, former minister Shyam Rajak, Abdul Bari Siidiqui, Ramai Ram, Kanti Singh, former MLAs Rajendra Yadav, Shakti Singh Yadav, besides Ritu Jaiswal, Bhai Arun, Kranti Singh, Archana Yadav, Gautam Kumar, Azad Gandhi, Nirala Yadav, Mahtab Alam, Prem Kumari Gupta and Nirbhay.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of executive magistrate Kumari Pratima Gupta of Danapur.

The second case was registered with Gandhi Maidan police station. “All the named and unknown accused were attacking police on duty and holding protests despite being denied permission for the same. The FIRs have been registered against them for damaging public property,” the SSP said.

Police said RJD workers, under the leadership of brothers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, had on Tuesday planned to surround the Bihar Assembly to protest against the Nitish Kumar government. However, they were stopped by police near Dak Bunglow crossing in Patna. Following this, a clash erupted around 11.30 am between RJD workers and police and continued till 2pm. Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd while RJD workers pelted stones in retaliation. Police then lathi-charged the protesting RJD workers.