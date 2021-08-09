Admin to appoint nodal officers to expedite work on oxygen plants in district

PUNE In order to expedite the installation of oxygen plants at public hospitals, Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar stated that nodal officers from municipal corporations and the district administration will be appointed to follow up. Until Aug 4, of 50 proposed oxygen generation plants, 19 have been installed at the various public hospitals in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural. According to district officials, 34 more oxygen plants are in the pipeline.

“In the second wave, we had to bring medical oxygen to Pune district from other states. In the third wave we shouldn’t have to do that. We should be able to produce medical oxygen as per our requirement. Now a total of 19 oxygen generations plants have become operational in the district. Of these 19 plants, eight are in PMC, eight are in rural areas and three are in PCMC,” said Ajit Pawar on Sunday, following the Covid review meeting.

As 34 more oxygen generation plants are proposed, Pawar announced that the civic and district administration would take steps to expedite their installation process. “These 34 plants will soon be operational. We decided that a representative of the administration would follow up on work at the site,” said Ajit Pawar.

Ravindra Binwade, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said that by Monday evening the civic body would finalise the five 5 proposed plants where nodal officers would be appointed.

“There are five proposed oxygen generation plants in PMC. We have appointed two nodal officers for four of them. The assistant health officers of PMC have been given this additional responsibility. Each one will look after for two plants,” said Binwade