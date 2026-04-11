Advocate shot dead by two assailants in Mirzapur: Police

A 50-year-old advocate was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on Saturday morning while on his way home after a morning walk, police said. Initial probe revealed that the deceased persons had a dispute with a person regarding village-related issues. (Representative file photo)

A police officer said that the deceased was identified as advocate Rajiv Singh, a former village head, a native of Devari village. He was residing for several years in the Sadbhavna Nagar colony, located in Katwaru Ka Pura, added the police officer.

According to police, family members informed that Singh went out for a morning walk according to his routine. He was returning home from his morning walk when two assailants on a motorcycle approached him near the Sadbhavna Nagar intersection. One of the assailants then shot him in the chest using a country-made pistol. After shooting him, both individuals on the motorcycle fled the scene, the police officer said.

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Singh was rushed to the divisional hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Superintendent of police (SP) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said a first information report (FIR) has been registered based on a written complaint filed by the deceased’s family members, specifically naming the accused.

Initial probe revealed that Singh had a dispute with a person regarding village-related issues, which is believed to be the motive behind the murder, said the officer.

The entire incident of shooting was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the locality. Police said they will arrest the accused soon.