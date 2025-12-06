Advocate’s shooting linked to property row, nephew arrested

: Fresh details have emerged a day after advocate Vijaykant Pandey was shot and injured near Azad Market in Prayagraj. Police on Friday confirmed that the attack was the result of an old rivalry and a long-running dispute over ancestral property. Pandey, who sustained three bullet wounds, continues to receive treatment at SRN Hospital. Despite this, the FIR continues to list three named accused and one unidentified person, and officers say the investigation is still under way (For representation only)

The advocate’s son, Yugank Pandey, lodged an FIR late Thursday night at Shivkuti police station. The complaint named advocate Omshiv Pandey, who is Vijaykant’s nephew, along with his parents Ramsagar and Saraswati Pandey, and one unidentified person. Police arrested Omshiv on Friday and sent him to jail.

According to the FIR, Vijaykant Pandey had gone to Teliarganj to buy sweets. As he reached the market crossroads, Omshiv and others allegedly stopped his car. When Vijaykant stepped out, Omshiv reportedly fired three shots, causing him to lose consciousness.

However, police now say that early investigation indicates that Omshiv acted alone. He was caught near the scene with a licensed revolver. Despite this, the FIR continues to list three named accused and one unidentified person, and officers say the investigation is still under way. ACP (Civil Lines) Vidyut Goyal confirmed that Omshiv has been sent to jail. Police are expected to record more statements and verify the sequence of events in the coming days.