After Mughals, British looted India, Congress, SP did the same: Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that India was first looted by the Mughals, followed by the British and the remnants of the nation’s wealth was plundered by the Congress and Samajwadi Party. He claimed that such a state of affairs led to a situation where both the state and the country were left grappling with an identity crisis. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the Shri Cement Plant in Eta under the new industrial policy. in Eta on Thursday. (ANI)

Adityanath was addressing a gathering in Etah district of Aligarh division on Thursday after inaugurating Shree Cement Plant in the Malawan area of Etah.

“Remember, first the Mughals looted, then the British destroyed and whatever was left after the Mughals and the British, the Congress and Samajwadi Party destroyed and created an identity crisis in front of the country and the state,” he said.

Referring to Etah district, he said, “Mafia and criminals were calling the shots here (in the past) while the poor were helpless. The situation has changed now with a zero tolerance policy for crime. New projects are coming up, including power plants. New avenues of jobs and business are coming up.”

Attacking the previous governments, he hit out at both the Congress and SP, accusing them of having a “narrow vision” and prioritising their own families over the public good.

“Whether it is the Congress or Samajwadi Party, their vision never aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Due to the narrow vision of these parties, these people sought everyone’s support but served only their own families,” he said.

“As a result, the state and the country lagged behind, poverty increased and anarchy kept increasing due to their goons,” he said.

“There was no safety, neither for businessmen nor for police stations,” he added.

The chief minister said the nearby Jawaharpur thermal power plant generates 1,500 megawatt (MW) of power, while the new cement unit will create 500 direct jobs and more than 3,000 indirect opportunities.

“This investment is not just about jobs but also about strengthening trade, transport, and distribution networks — the real foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Recalling the Congress era, Yogi said even cement was once rationed and available only through connections, making house construction extremely difficult.

“How could development happen with such intent and policies?” he asked.

Contrasting this with today’s growth, he said that India, which fell to 11th place in the world economy by 2014 due to the Congress and the SP policies, has now risen to fourth place under PM Modi and is set to become the third-largest economy within two years.

Uttar Pradesh too, he said, has risen from the seventh-largest state economy in 2017 to the second-largest today.

He credited the turnaround to strict action against mafia and rioters, which restored investor confidence.

“UP has received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore, out of which ₹15 lakh crore have already been grounded, creating employment for 60 lakh youth,” he said.

He added that 60,244 youth, including many from Etah, were recruited into the police on merit, without discrimination. Under Mukhyamantri Yuva Yojana, 70,000 young entrepreneurs have received interest-free, guarantee-free loans to establish their own enterprises, he said.

The chief minister also highlighted Etah’s traditional identity, noting that the bells and ghungroos of Jalesar remain an integral part of temple worship and music gatherings. Linking this cultural heritage with modern development, he said UP is preparing its roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047.