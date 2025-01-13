After Paunsh Purnima, focus shifts to first Amrit Snan today

A festive ambience was palpable in the 13 Akhadas as sadhus gave final touches to preparations for the first Amrit Snan (earlier known as Shahi Snan) to be performed by them at Sangam on Makar Sankranti on the second day of the Mahakumbh-2025 at Prayagraj on Tuesday. Devotees arrive to take a dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of ‘Paush Purnima’ during the Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Monday (Deepak gupta/ht )

Special puja, offering of prasad (consecrated food) to the deity, hoisting of Parv Dhwaj (flag of the festival) will precede the holy dip at the Sangam. The Amrit Snan will take place a day after the Paush Purnima bath by pilgrims on Monday signalled the beginning of the Mahakumbh-2025.

On the Amrit Snan eve, Naga sadhus smeared with bhasma (ash) sat around bonfires in separate camps to beat the chill, blessing devotees making a beeline to touch their feet.

The chariots and vehicles on which the sadhus, Mahants and Maha Mandaleshwars will move out of their camp to the Sangam, were decorated with insigna of the Akhadas.

As a precursor to the Amrit Snan, preparations for installation of the Parv Dhwaja was given final touches on Monday evening.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said the bathing process would commence with hoisting of the Parv Dhwaja at 3am, “which signifies our victory” against the then rulers in the medieval era.

“The Parv Dhwaja ritual is followed by performing puja of our deities at the akhada before proceeding for the snan,” he said.

“Once the puja is over, the Naga Sadhus, accompanied by our deity Kapil Muni move in a procession with spears in their hands. Young sadhus are put on duty to ensure smooth movement of the akhadas to Sangam and back after the dip,” he said.

The Nagas who begin the day with fasting would again perform rituals, which include Agni puja and havan besides several other religious acts after returning from the snan, Puri said.

Mahant Hari Giri of Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada said the sadhus and Nagas of the akhadas are all prepared for the Amrit Snan on Tuesday.

“We will start for the Rajasi Snan (Amrit Snan) after performing special puja of our deity Bhagwan Dattatrey and the holy flag of our akhada. The Naga sadhus who have joined the Juna Akhada will also join the procession to the Sangam for a holy bath,” he said.

The camp of the Udaseen akhada was abuzz with activities for the Amrit Snan.

Mahant Dharmendra Das said, “On Tuesday morning, the sadhus will perform special puja and shringar of the deity. We will carry the deity for the holy bath at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati on Tuesday. After bathing the deity, the mahamandaleshwar and sadhus will take the holy dip.”

“After returning from the Amrit Snan, a special meeting of the sadhus will be held. Along with evening aarti, we will organize a special yagna,” he said.

The Shaivite Akhadas include the Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayati.

The Vaishnav akhadas include Shree Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhada, Shree Panch Digamber Ani Akhada and Shree Panch Nirvani Ani Akhada. The Udaseen akahadas include Shree Panchayati Akhada Bada Udaseen, Shree Panchayti Akhada Naya Udaseen and Panchayati Akhada Nirmal.

They have also completed the preparations for the Amrit Snan.

Ravindra Puri said, “Traditionally, the seven sanyasi akhadas take the holy dip first. They are followed by the three Bairagis. Finally, the three Udaseen Akhadas would get the opportunity to bathe at the Sangam waters.”

Sadhus, Mahants and Maha Mandaleshwars of Mahanirvani and Atal Akhadas will be the first to take the holy dip at 6.15am. They will also lead the bathing by the akhadas on the remaining two Amrit Snan days on Mauni Amavasya (January 29) and Basant Panchami (February 3).

For ensuring smooth conduct, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has released the order of akhadas for all three Amrit Snans.

As per the time-table released, all the akhadas would get 30 minutes to an hour for bathing in the Sangam waters.

Sadhus of the Panchayati Akhada Nirmal will be the last to take the holy dip. For the Amrit Snan, the sadhus of the akhadas will start leaving for the Sangam nose on carriages with DJ bands from 5.15am onwards.

During the Amrit Snan procession, disciples and followers of Mahants and Mahamandaleshwars would walk along with them, showering flowers on them while holding ‘chamvar’ (fan made of yak’s tail), ‘chhatra’ (umbrella), ‘danda’ (stick).