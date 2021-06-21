Agitating farmers build pucca structure near Jind’s Khatkar toll plaza

Farmers protesting against the three farm laws have started raising pucca brick-and- cement structures on the Jind-Patiala highway near Khatkar toll plaza, where scores of farmers gather everyday to demand the repeal of the three new farm laws.

Farmers said they have started raising cement structures for the main stage as they are in for a long haul and are preparing to beat the summer heat and to tackle the upcoming winter season.

“Our main stage has been destroyed due to the gusty winds and storms. Now, we have inserted iron pipes in the ground and constructed a pucca structure in the middle of the highway with the help of cement and bricks. Two lanes have been left untouched for the passage of vehicles,” said Khera Khap president Satbir Pahalwan.

Randhir Singh, another farmer, said they have been waiting for the government’s proposal to hold talks to end the deadlock. “If the government does not address our issues, we will continue our stir till 2024,” he added.