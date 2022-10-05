Agitation against fee hike: Talks between AU, students in presence of dist officials fail to make headway

The meeting between the protesting student leaders of Allahabad University and the varsity officials mediated by the district administration failed to reach any concrete solution, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was held in the arts campus. AU officials said that the vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava would be apprised of the proceedings of the meeting. The varsity would make its stand clear in a couple of days, they said.

Tuesday’s meeting was the follow up of the meeting held between district administration and the agitating student leaders of AU where the district administration and police officials had assured the student leaders that they would be mediating their meeting with AU officials.

The meeting was delayed and was held in the evening. From AU’s side former faculty member prof Manmohan Krishna along with register prof NK Shukla, dean student welfare prof Shiv Mohan Prasad and others attended the meeting. Likewise, from the district administration side, city magistrate Satyapriye Singh, SP city Santosh Kumar Meena, ACM Ganesh Kumar, CO Rajesh Yadav, SHO of Colonelganj police station Ram Mohan Rai and others were present.

“AU officials told the protesting students that the fee realised from poor students and from the reserved category students is returned 100 per cent to them in form of scholarships and if any student cannot afford to pay the fee, he or she can always represent their case to the AU administration and varsity will take care of the fee”, said city magistrate, Satyapriye Singh.

AU representatives also apprised the student leaders about the funds crunch and how AU has to raise its own funds, he added.

State president of National Student Union of India Akhilesh Yadav, who attended the meeting, said, “We objected to the presence of prof Manmohan Krishna at the meeting and even after making valid points to the AU representatives, the meeting concluded without any concrete solution as administration did not have any answer to our points”.

Yadav further said that at the end, the students’ delegation was told that the point raised by them would be placed in front of the VC and AU administration will give an answer in couple of days.

AU PRO prof Jaya Kapoor said the agitating students put forward the demand for a complete rollback of the fees hike and of bringing back the students’ union by holding the students’ union elections. “The university clarified its stand on both the issues giving reasons and justification for the fees hike and stating that the matter regarding the students’ union is sub judice and therefore no decision can be taken by the University authorities in the matter. The University administration also made it clear that the Vice Chancellor has given her complete assurance that “no bright yet poor student will be deprived of education because of the fees hike,” she said. A committee will consider all such cases and decide, she added.

AU student leader registers complaint after acid attack threat

Student leader Ajay Singh ‘Samrat’ lodged a complaint with police regarding a threatening call he received on Tuesday.

In his complaint given to police, Samrat had said on Monday night, some miscreants assaulted two students and snatched their cash. Samrat rushed to the spot but the miscreants fled. At around 11.30 pm, Samrat received a call on his mobile. The caller threatened him of acid attack. SHO of Colonelganj police station Ram Mohan Rai said the culprits would be traced through the mobile numbers.