Agra company supervisor steals ₹7.70 cr to fund life with girlfriend in Bengaluru; held: Police

A supervisor at the factory of a major footwear exporter allegedly stole cash and jewellery worth approximately ₹7.70 crore to settle in Bengaluru with his girlfriend, said police on Friday. Agra police foiled his plan, recovering the cash and valuables within 72 hours and arresting three individuals. The accused Anupam Sharma in police custody (HT)

Agra police commissioner Deepak Kumar addressed the media, informing them that a complaint of theft had been lodged at the Sikandra police station. The incident concerned a theft at the Roger Industries factory premises in the Artoni area on the outskirts of Agra. Factory staff discovered that the locks on the first floor of the building were broken.

“The owner’s house was undergoing renovation, so the cash and valuables were shifted to the factory premises. Anupam Sharma, who had worked as a supervisor for the last four years, was highly trusted by the owner and was aware of the location where the cash and jewellery were kept. During police interrogation, Anupam revealed that he had plans to settle in Bengaluru with his girlfriend and thus opted to betray the trust the owner had in him,” stated Deepak Kumar.

The commissioner added, “Anupam Sharma was joined by his brother Anurag Sharma, who owns a ‘dhaba’ (roadside eatery) in rural Agra, and a friend, Sanjay Singh. They jointly committed the theft, choosing Sunday when security was relaxed due to the factory being closed. Both brothers, residents of Bateshwar village in Bah tehsil of Agra district, had buried the jewellery in a pit dug in a forest area behind the factory.”

“The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including house breaking and theft. The police team worked in coordination with the surveillance unit, solved the case within 72 hours, and recovered ₹66 lakh in cash, in addition to gold, diamond and silver jewellery worth approximately ₹7 crore,” stated commissioner Deepak Kumar.

The complainant had initially reported the theft of ₹55 lakh, but the police recovered a higher amount of ₹66 lakh in cash.