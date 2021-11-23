Home / Cities / Others / Agra lawyer files case against Kangana Ranaut
A case has been filed against actress Kangana Ranaut before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Agra on Tuesday
Published on Nov 23, 2021 10:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A case has been filed against actress Kangana Ranaut before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Agra on Tuesday.

A civil court lawyer in Agra Rama Shankar Sharma has filed the case. Sharma is also president of Rajeev Gandhi Bar Association and a Congressman.

The Court has sought a report from New Agra police station and has fixed November 25 as next date in case. The complainant has also impleaded Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the case.

The complainant alleged that the actress has hurt his feelings when she said that freedom of nation was the outcome of beggary. The lawyer also objected to comments that she made on preaching’s of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Kangana had been making such anti-national statements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not stopped her from doing so thus he too is impleaded as an accused in the case,” said Sharma.

The Court fixed November 25 as the next date in the case and has sought report from New Agra police station regarding the case, said Sharma.

