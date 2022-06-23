Agra Metro: Civil construction work for Raja Ki Mandi station begins
The civil construction work for Raja Ki Mandi Metro Station, involving the erection of a guide wall to demarcate the station premises, has commenced. Meanwhile, the 700m long test track in Agra Metro Depot is also on the verge of completion, claimed the public relations office of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) through a press statement issued on Thursday.
“Guide wall is the first step for the construction of an underground station. After the guide wall, the diaphragm wall is built which is the main support structure of the underground metro station. After the marking of the station is done, guide wall work is done to pave way for D-wall construction,” stated the press statement issued by UPMRC.
Meanwhile, the 700m-long test track in Agra Metro Depot is also on the verge of completion. After the train sets arrive at the depot, they will be tested on this test track to check braking and other equipment installed on the train.
Speaking on this matter, the managing director of UPMRC Kumar Keshav said, “In the depot, the ballasted track is being constructed, while for the viaduct, the ballast less track will be used. The ballasted track includes tracks laid on grit and concrete sleepers; while in the ballast less track, the track is built on concrete beams. Ballast less track is more resilient and involves less maintenance.”
It is to be noted that presently the civil construction work is on for the 6km-long priority stretch which runs from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid in the old city area of Agra. There will be two corridors in Agra Metro Project which will be approximately 29.4kms long, comprising 27 stations.
The priority corridor will have 6 stations, out of which 3 will be elevated and 3 will be underground metro stations, informed the press statement by UPMRC.
