Railways carry out demolition near Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi; residents allege fear tactics

AGRA Railways authorities, in collaboration with local police and administration, carried out an extensive demolition operation aimed at clearing encroachments in the backyard of Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, bulldozers converged near Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura. (HT Photo)

Primarily consisting of residential structures, these encroachments were removed as part of an initiative to convert the existing metre gauge railway track into a broad gauge track, facilitating a connection between Mathura and Vrindavan, stated the railways’ public relations officer (PRO).

While the administration asserts that the encroachment removal encountered no resistance, some residents of the area, known as Nai Basti, allege that the action is an attempt to instill “panic and fear.”

Yakub, a 66-year-old resident and petitioner in the case, argued that the railways lacked the authority to dismantle the approximately 200 houses along the railway track due to the ongoing legal proceedings. He pointed out, “Our ancestors provided land to the railways during the British colonial period in 1888, with the stipulation that it would be returned if not utilized. Surprisingly, the railways have not provided detailed information about the land they claim.”

He continued, “In response to the notices issued by the railways in June, we initiated legal proceedings. A case remains pending in the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mathura, with a reply due from the railways by August 21, the next date for hearing. However, even before that, this demolition initiative has been undertaken, seemingly, to instill fear and panic.”

Conversely, Gopeshwar Chaturvedi, a Mathura resident and member of the Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi Seva Sansthan, welcomed the demolition drive. He noted, “The Shahi Eidgah mosque stands as another encroachment, with about 15 ongoing petitions before the Allahabad High Court seeking its removal from the land where a temple once stood. Today, these encroachments alongside the railway track have been removed through due legal process. In the future, we may witness the removal of the Shahi Eidgah mosque as well.”

Chaturvedi provided historical context, explaining, “This railway track formerly lay within the Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi compound. In 1888, compensation was rendered to the family of Raja Patnimal, the prior landowner of the Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi site, when the track was established to transport large red sandstone pieces for a temple in Vrindavan via the train track.”

On Wednesday morning, bulldozers converged near Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura. Railway officials, local administration representatives, and security personnel proceeded towards Nai Basti as the demolition drive commenced in this primarily minority-populated area along the railway track connecting Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi and Vrindavan.

Prashasti Srivastava, PRO for the Agra Division within the North Central Railways, clarified that advance notices had been issued to the “encroachers” living illegally alongside the railway track. The demolition operation, which began on Wednesday, will resume after a few days.

“In all, 135 unauthorized occupants were served eviction notices. Many of them sought time to shift to other places, and the administration accommodated their requests. However, no valid justification was presented to halt the demolition. Consequently, 60 structures were razed on Wednesday. The remaining unauthorized constructions will be demolished after a few days,” revealed Srivastava.

She further highlighted that this initiative was part of a broader plan to upgrade the railway track between Mathura and Vrindavan from metre gauge to broad gauge. “Sufficient time was afforded to the encroachers, who even pursued legal action. The estate officer held hearings for them, yet the encroachers could not substantiate ownership claims over the occupied land. Thus, the demolition drive was eventually initiated on Wednesday,” affirmed the Railways’ PRO.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Dubey, the city magistrate who was present at the site of encroachments extending for half a kilometre alongside the train track, asserted, “The operation on Wednesday, targeting encroachments on railway-owned land, adhered to the legal process mandated by law. Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), and Railway Protection Force were deployed to ensure the smooth execution of the demolition operation, which may recommence after a few days. No resistance was encountered, and notably, those in unlawful possession are voluntarily participating in the removal of encroachments.”

